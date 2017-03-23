WTSP
Close

Hernando teacher accused of having sex with student

10News WTSP , WTSP 11:26 AM. EDT March 23, 2017

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- A teacher at Central High School is facing charges after she allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Valeria Michelle Valvo, 34, of Spring Hill, is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She is being held on $15,000 bond.

The 17-year-old male student told Hernando County Sheriff's Office detectives he had engaged in sexual relations with Valvo at her home in Spring Hill at least three occasions. Valvo admitted to engaging in sexual relations with the student five to six times.

Both parties said the relationship was consensual, but a 17-year-old juvenile cannot consent to a sexual relationship with an adult, according to the sheriff's office.

Both parties admitted to using both marijuana and alcohol while at Valvo's residence.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Teacher smiles in mug shot while being booked for inappropriate relationship

WTSP

Escambia teacher accused of punching autistic student

WTSP

Florida teacher says 'I want to kiss you' during DUI test

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories