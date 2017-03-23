Hernando teacher accused of having sex with student

Valeria Michelle Valvo, 34, of Spring Hill, is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She is being held on $15,000 bond.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- A teacher at Central High School is facing charges after she allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The 17-year-old male student told Hernando County Sheriff's Office detectives he had engaged in sexual relations with Valvo at her home in Spring Hill at least three occasions. Valvo admitted to engaging in sexual relations with the student five to six times.

Both parties said the relationship was consensual, but a 17-year-old juvenile cannot consent to a sexual relationship with an adult, according to the sheriff's office.

Both parties admitted to using both marijuana and alcohol while at Valvo's residence.

