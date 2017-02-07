Hero K9 takes down armed suspect in Texas

A video still from a Grand Prairie Police Department's dashboard camera shows a standoff between a suspect holding a knife as if it was a gun and police. (Photo: Grand Prairie Police Department)

GRAND PRAIRIE, Tex. -- Video of an intense standoff between a man who appeared to point a gun at police and his eventual takedown by a K-9 officer shows the split-second decisions that police make to use or not use deadly force.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, police attempted to stop a man for a traffic violation on January 20. The suspect led police on a chase for several miles until he came to a dead end at a cul-de-sac.

That's when the suspect is seen jumping out of a vehicle and going into a shooting stance. From the video it looks like the suspect may be holding a gun, but the department reported he was holding a flashlight tool and a knife instead.

In the seconds between the man pointing the knife in a threatening manner and the officer exiting his vehicle, police said that the officer's "high level of training and awareness" contributed to the officer recognizing the weapon was not a firearm and refraining from using deadly force.

GPPD said that the suspect was "enticing" the officers to shoot him. Instead, they deployed their K-9 to subdue the suspect. The decision to use the dog instead of guns ended up saving the suspect's life, the Grand Prairie chief of police said.

"An alarming [trend] may be developing in that it now appears that even more members of our society are trying to bait officers into using deadly force against them, which is making our officers' difficult jobs and split second decisions even more challenging. I applaud the officers in this video for their outstanding respons and their efforts in saving the life of this suspect," GPPD Chief of Police Steve Dye said in a statement.

