Heroin bust in Hernando Co. included drug packets with president's face

A months-long drug investigation led to as much as $11,000 worth of heroin confiscated in Hernando County and the arrest of a man accused of trying to sell it.

In a press conference Friday, Sheriff’s Al Nienhuis announced Kevin Scott Johnson was arrested on several drug-related charges. They say he would drive up to the northeast United States and buy the heroin, and have it ship to Hernando County.

Last week investigators got information that Johnson was making another trip to the northeast to buy heroin. Deputies were able to arrest him as he made his way back into Hernando County.

Some of the packets of heroin that were confiscated had faces on people on them, including one with President Trump’s.

“All I’m going to say to this drug dealer – big mistake by putting the president’s picture on this,” said Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi during the news Conference. “Big mistake because he’s going to be the most fierce advocate for getting this junk off of our streets. Can you believe this? I’m going to make sure he gets one of these packages to put in the oval office to remind him of all the good he’s doing.”

Investigators say Johnson has a long criminal history, including criminal convictions in New Jersey. His most significant charges are from 1994 through now in Florida, where he’s had 13 felony arrests and 12 convictions.

