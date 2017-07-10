High-angle rescue underway in Sarasota County

A high angle rescue is underway on a building in Sarasota County.

According to Sarasota County Emergency Services, the rescue is happening at a building under construction on Palm Avenue. The worker is about 10 stories up.

We don’t know details on how the scaffolding failed, but crews are working to get the worker to safety.

