Highlands Co. sex offender cut ankle monitor off, say police

Do you know where this man is? He’s a convicted sex offender who investigators say cut off his ankle monitor Monday morning.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Gary Lee Ebersole was going to be arrested for probation violation before he cut the monitor off.

Ebersole was last seen at the Citgo at Golfview and U.S. 27 in Sebring at 9:30am. That’s where they say he cut the monitor off.

Ebersole, 46, stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He lives in Lorida, but his whereabouts are unknown.

If you know where he is, you’re asked to call the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV