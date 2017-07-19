Highlands Co. Sheriff's Office: 'That sign ain't lying'

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. -- ‘The sign ain’t lying.’ That was the message from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office after a car that parked behind a grocery store flooded.

It happened behind the Winn Dixie in Avon Park today after a downpour. At this point, it’s not clear if the car drove into the high water or if was parked when the rain started.

The sheriff’s office points out that the sign could use some cleaning…and a little better placement.

