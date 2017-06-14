Highlands deputies seek missing teen

Highlands County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Lori Cox was last seen leaving her Sebring home at 6 p.m. Tuesday. She is 5-foot-6 and 147 pounds, and has red hair with gold highlights.

She was last seen wearing a hoodie, gray sweat pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call sheriff's Detective Orlando Esquibel at (863) 402-7341.

© 2017 WTSP-TV