Hillsborough Co. decides on ballpark location to try to lure Rays

(Tampa Bay Times)

TAMPA -- Hillsborough County has apparently chosen the site commissioners hope will entice the Tampa Bay Rays to move there.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, a stadium for the team would go in the Channel District-Ybor City area. The 14-acre site would be between Channelside Drive and N. 15th Street. south of East Fourth Avenue.

The Times reports the county reached an agreement with the land owners.

The Tampa Bay Rays released a statement following Hillsborough County's announcement, saying, “This is another important step in the site selection process, and we are grateful for the time and attention that went into making it a possibility. We look forward to getting to work evaluating this option, along with those in Pinellas County including the Tropicana Field site, as a potential future home for Rays Baseball in Tampa Bay for generations to come.”

10 Investigates has been looking at a possible move for the team for months. On Sunday, 10News' Noah Pransky published 14 ways a new stadium would cost taxpayers.



#Rays do not have a set stadium site. Ybor is under consideration, and possible, but financing still has to be worked out, at any site. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 24, 2017

#Rays President Brian Auld pumps the breaks on proposed Ybor site, says team is continuing to evaluate all options, including in Pinellas. pic.twitter.com/ki9PX1Ganq — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 24, 2017

