Hillsborough Co. Mosquito Control hopes they're onto something

Monday night’s aerial spraying will concentrate on South Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base and the Hookers Point neighborhood near Port Tampa Bay. CBS photo

A combination of manpower, basic tools, and technology that could help them detect the Zika virus before it ever reaches the human population in our area.



As the rainy season begins, standing water is likely to create the conditions for more of the type of mosquitoes that carry the Zika virus.



Knowing that, officials with Hillsborough County's mosquito control division, have employed the help of a small army of USF interns.



Each day, four days a week, they venture into different parts of the county, setting traps. 60 of them, compared with just 20 traps last year.





The interns are also armed with iPads, and a special program that will help them collect real-time data.



The hope, is that by collecting more mosquitoes and being able to determine whether or not they are carrying the Zika virus, they can react that much faster. Perhaps saving 48 hours or more over older methods.

That will allow trucks, or even airplanes to concentrate on neighborhoods and kill the mosquitoes before they have a chance to bite humans and potentially spread the disease.



