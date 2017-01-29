Hillsborough Community College President facing DUI charge

65-year-old Kenneth Atwater (Photo: HCSO)

TAMPA -- The President of Hillsborough Community College is facing a DUI charge.

65-year-old Kenneth Atwater was just in our 10News WTSP studio for an interview this past Friday.

Deputies say they pulled Atwater over last night near Dale Mabry Highway and he showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests. They say he refused to give a breath sample.

Atwater has been the HCC president for the past seven years.

Tampa Bay Times