Hillsborough County waives pet adoption fees this weekend

Hodgie is one of the dogs available for adoption.

If you've been waiting for a good time to adopt a pet, it's here.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is over capacity, so pet adoption fees are being waived through Sunday.

Officials say there are more than 500 dogs and cats available for adoption.

You can see what animals are available at the Hillsborough County website.

The shelter is at 440 Falkenburg Road. It is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

For more information, visit HCFLGov.net/Pets or call (813) 744-5660.

