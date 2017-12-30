Deputies: Child's body found at Seffner motel

The body was found at Masters Inn in Seffner. (Photo: Google Earth)

SEFFNER, Fla. -- A child's body was found at a motel in Seffner, Hillsborough County deputies say.

There’s not a lot of information at this time, but according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found at 6010 County Road 579, which is the address for the Masters Inn.

No additional information was available.

We’re working to gather additional information. We’ll post it as we get it.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV