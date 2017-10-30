Hillsborough deputy faces firing after suspected DUI crashes

LARGO, Fla. - A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy is expected to be fired after being involved in three suspected DUI wrecks Sunday night, then fleeing on foot following the third crash.

James G. Paes, 39, is currently suspended "without pay pending termination," the sheriff's office said. Paes joined the department in 2004 and was assigned to patrol.

Paes was off-duty and speeding in his 2017 Nissan Titan while traveling southbound on 131st Street North near 102nd Avenue North in Largo at about 9 p.m when he hit the back of a Dodge Durango driven by John Dietrich, 27, of Seminole, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Paes was fleeing from a previous wreck when the second one occurred, troopers said.

Dietrich nor his passenger were injured.

Paes continued southbound before hitting a third vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jonathan Specht, 40, of St. Petersburg.

The Silverado overturned while Paes' vehicle crashed into a fence. Specht suffered serious injures

"Following this collision, [Paes] fled the scene on foot and was soon detained by members of the Largo Police Department," troopers said in a statement.

Paes was taken to Bayfront Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries.

He currently faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving injury and leaving the scene of a crash involving property, but charges of driving under the influence are pending, the highway patrol said.

