Hillsborough High students arrested for Cambridge Christian burglaries

TAMPA -- Two teenagers were arrested and charged with four burglaries at Cambridge Christian School.

The suspects were seen in surveillance footage from the school wearing clothing with the Cambridge name and logo as they allegedly stole thousands in merchandise from the school store.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they did not attend Cambridge, but instead were Hillsborough High students.

HCSO originally said the boys were wanted for two burglaries which occurred over Hillsborough County School's spring break holiday on March 10 and 16. Detectives have connected two more burglaries on March 22 and March 28 to the suspects.

Both suspects were charged with multiple counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure and third degree grand theft.

