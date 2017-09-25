Hillsborough schools announce how they'll make up days lost to Hurricane Irma

TAMPA -- Hillsborough schools have announced how they’ll handle days missed during Hurricane Irma.

The district will convert four early release days into regular school days to make up for time missed because of the storm. Schools will now not have early dismissal on the following Mondays – October 23, October 30, November 6 and November 13.

Seven days were missed because of Hurricane Irma, but Hillsborough builds in additional instructional time into its calendar each year to allow for situations like this.

The district decided to go with the option of dropping early dismissal days after getting results of a survey.

