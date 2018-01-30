Hillsborough students win statewide 'Fresh From Florida' cook-off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Students in school cafeterias across Florida will soon taste what made the T&G Burrito so great.

The dish, created by Bloomingdale High School students Tony Alvarez and Gianna Rivera, earned first place in the 2018 "Fresh From Florida" Student Chef Cook-Off.

Students had two hours to prepare four servings of their dishes, which were judged based on taste, appearance, creativity, best and most use of local ingredients, best and most use of commodity items, school food service appropriateness and execution.

Alvarez and Rivera won a Florida Prepaid 529 Savings Plan, an apprenticeship with celebrity chef Art Smith and their recipe will be available for Florida schools to use in their cafeterias.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP-TV