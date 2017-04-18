Hilton Hotels hiring at-home customer reps

How would you like a job where your commute is only as far as the distance from your bed to your phone?

The Hilton Hotel chain is hiring phone representatives in 29 states, including Florida, to answer questions from customers.

According to the online ad, the job is full-time, 40 hours a week, including weekends and holidays, and candidates must be willing to work a flexible schedule with hours ranging from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The job includes a benefit package.

Requrements are more than a year experience in a customer-oriented and/or sales role, and at least six months in a job successfully meeting specific metrics/goals in a performance-driven role, and negotiating, overcoming objections, and/or upselling and cross-selling.

Applicants must be computer proficient; speak, read and write English; and have a high school diploma or equivalent. You'll also need to have a land-line telephone and a wired internet connection, as well as a quiet home office.

For more information, check out the ad.

