Historic Cuba-Tampa relationship creating life under water
It's about a two-mile boat ride from a national park to the edge of a coral reef in Cuba. The team from Tampa and Havana will use PVC pipes to make what they call coral nursery trees. They'll be placed underwater to grow coral.
WTSP 7:23 PM. EDT May 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Explosives found at Tampa double murder suicide
-
Drivers mixed on diverging diamond
-
Sunshine Skyway suicides
-
How do you save on car insurance?
-
Snake kills Florida family's pet Chihuahua
-
Manatee County I-75 diverging diamond Interchange opens Sunday
-
Woman in T-Rex costume charged
-
Video released of teacher kissing student
-
Company speeds up pot production
-
Polk County investigation leads to 39 arrests in online sex sting
More Stories
-
The Super Bowl is coming back to Tampa!May 23, 2017, 3:08 p.m.
-
Super Bowl in Tampa not quite a done deal yetMay 23, 2017, 6:40 p.m.
-
Historic Tampa-Cuba partnership creating life under waterMay 23, 2017, 7:20 p.m.