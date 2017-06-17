10 facts about the Statue of Liberty

(Photo: iStock)

In 1885, the dismantled Statue of Liberty arrived in New York after being shipped across the Atlantic Ocean. Lady Liberty was delivered in 350 pieces and carried in 214 crates. We're taking a look at 10 facts to celebrate her arrival 122 years later.

France gifted the Statue of Liberty to the United States to celebrate America's first 100 years as a nation. It symbolizes the alliance between France and the U.S. during the Revolutionary War.

You have to climb 154 steps to climb from the pedestal to the head of the Statue of Liberty. There are 354 steps inside the statue from the pedestal to the crown, which was open to visitors prior to September 11, 2001.

7 rays make up Lady Liberty's crown. The rays represent the seven continents of the world.

The War Department was in charge of the statue's care from 1902 to 1933. Before that, the U.S. Lighthouse Board cared for her. Since 1933, she's been in the care of the National Park Service.

Copper covers the bulk of the Statue of Liberty. The natural weathering of the copper, called "patina" is what gives her the light green color.

Frederic-Auguste Bartholdi designed the Statue of Liberty.

Liberty Island was once known as Bedloe's Island. A Dutch colonist named Issac Bedloe obtained a land grant for the Oyster Island in 1667.

From the ground to the tip of the flame, Lady Liberty stands at 305 feet, 6 inches tall. That's the heigh of a 22-story building.

There are chains at the feet of Lady Liberty. The broken shackles represent the freedom from tyranny and oppression.

