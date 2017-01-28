Remembering the crew from the Challenger

NASA lost seven crew members on January 28, 1986.
A booster engine failed, resulting in an explosion of the Challenger shuttle shortly after take off.
Left to right in the photo includes the following: Teacher-in-Space payload specialist Sharon Christa McAuliffe; payload specialist Gregory Jarvis; and astronauts Judith A. Resnik, mission specialist; Francis R. (Dick) Scobee, mission commander; Ronald E. McNair, mission specialist; Mike J. Smith, pilot; and Ellison S. Onizuka, mission specialist.
For more on the commemoration of the 1986 Challenger Shuttle, visit NASA's website.
