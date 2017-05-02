Washington's hottest ticket? African-American history museum

(PRESTON KERES/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP, This content is subject to copyright.)

What's the hottest ticket in Washington D.C. right now? It's for the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, where thousands of tickets are snapped up each month within minutes of release, a full seven months after the museum opened.



The 750 passes released daily are gone within 30 minutes. When 100,000 tickets were released April 3 for July visits, they were all claimed in just over two hours.



Get ready for the next release of reserve-ahead tickets on Wednesday.

