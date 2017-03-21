Hit-and-run driver injures Homosassa man

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old Homosassa man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a driver in Crystal River on Monday night.

Florida Highway Patrol said that Philip Studnicki, 19, was walking in the bicycle lane of West Fort Island Trail approaching U.S. Highway 19 when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The driver left the scene of the crash and did not provide assistance, according to FHP. Studnicki was transported to Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point for treatment.

Troopers need the public's help to identify the vehicle in this incident. Contact FHP at 352-797-5738 or Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 800-ANY-TIPS (269-8477) or leave an anonymous tip online.

