Holocaust survivors remembered today in St. Petersburg

The names of Jews killed in the Holocaust are being read at the Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg. WTSP photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Florida Holocaust Museum is honoring victims with a live Facebook stream.

It’s happening right now through 5 p.m. in observance of Yom HaShoah. The stream will include footage of the memorial service, and victims’ names will be read aloud.

Then at 5:30 p.m., there will be a memorial service followed by a special program featuring Holocaust survivor Mary Wygodski and her daughter, Clarlene Wygodski.

Admission today through 5 p.m. is free at the museum, which is located at 55 Fifth Street South in St. Petersburg.

© 2017 WTSP-TV