Holy hot sauce! 300-foot burrito in Bradenton

10News WTSP , WTSP 4:02 PM. EDT May 05, 2017

Who doesn't love burritos?

Now a burrito is giving some love back.

Marcus Anderson is putting together a 300-foot burrito in downtown Bradenton today, and it's to benefit charities that aid children.

 

 

The recipe? 1500 tortillas, 200 pounds of ground beef, 100 pounds of yellow rice, 50 pounds of Cajun onion peppers, 2 1/2 gallons of enchilada sauce, 2 1/2 gallons of queso, 30 pounds of pico de gallo, 8 gallons of jalapeños and 5 gallons of refried beans

Fifty people will help create the burrito and 300 people will help roll it all at once

Anderson is hoping to raise $3,000 to aid The Bower Foundation, which gives kids shoes, and FELT (Feeding Empty Little Tummies), which provides food for needy children.

Anderson put together a 8-foot long burrito in December.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


