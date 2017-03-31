TAMPA -- Deputies are on scene of a home invasion at North 37th Street at Heritage Club Drive, just north of the University of South Florida campus..

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office confirmed that there were no injuries during the incident and that deputies are searching for suspects.

USF sent out a mobile text alert around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning to warn students avoid the area.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV