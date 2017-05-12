Homeless in Lakeland take photos for new exhibit

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A new photography exhibit is aimed at raising awareness about the homeless population in our community. Each of the photographers has been directly affected by homelessness.

The Florida Conference of The United Methodist Church organized the project. They distributed 32 disposable cameras to homeless people, people who used to be homeless and the people who work with them. Most of the photographers are from Lighthouse Ministries in Lakeland.

They captured a wide range of subjects, from a Ferris wheel at a festival to a swan in a lake to an abandoned boat.

Of the 500 pictures taken, 20 were chosen for the “My Town: Art from Our Homeless Neighbors” exhibit.

The goal was to connect homeless people to their wider community. The exhibit will be on display at First United Methodist Church in Lakeland until June 2.



© 2017 WTSP-TV