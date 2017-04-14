Homeless man linked to attempted sexual battery

Joseph Simpson (Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Detectives have placed additional charges of attempted battery and attempted sexual battery on an inmate awaiting trial for burglary and grand theft.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reported that an investigation has linked inmate Joseph Simpson, 39, to the crime which happened on March 30 behind a business at 6700 46th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

Simpson, who is identified as homeless, is accused of confronting a 50-year-old woman and physically and sexually battering her.

According to the release, surveillance video from the scene placed Simpson at the scene and the victim was able to confirm Simpson's identity as the man responsible for the attack.

Simpson was arrested on April 13 and admitted to the allegations during questioning.

© 2017 WTSP-TV