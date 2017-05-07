Homeless man struck, killed by train in Hillsborough Co.

A homeless man was struck and killed by a train Sunday evening.

Hillsborough County deputies say 5:48 pm an Amtrak train carrying about 120 individuals had just left the station in downtown Tampa and was traveling eastbound.

Meanwhile, a homeless male was walking eastbound on the train track in the area of Highview Road.

The conductor blew the horn on the train but was unable to stop and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Deputies are withholding the name pending notification of next of kin.

