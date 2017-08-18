Homeowner mistakes owl for burglar

Diamond Bar Station Deputies Deal with a FOWL Burglar! (Courtesy: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. -- A homeowner got quite the scare after she mistakenly thought an owl was a home intruder.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home after a woman and her three sisters had locked themselves in an upstairs bedroom because they heard noise coming from the downstairs living room.

The woman told the dispatcher she believed someone was moving furniture and other items downstairs, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies asked the homeowner to come downstairs to unlock the door, and soon after they heard a loud scream from inside the house.

“Deputies were prepared to make forced entry into the house, believing the homeowner may be in trouble, when they heard the homeowner yell, ‘It’s an owl, it’s an owl!’ the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page.

Once inside, the deputies threw a blanket over the bird, safely captured it, and safely released it outside.

© 2017 WTSP-TV