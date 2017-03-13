Homeowners fight Phoenix mayor's plan to change street name

Mayor Greg Stanton wants to change the name of Squaw Peak Drive in Phoenix. (Photo: Monique Griego/12 News)

PHOENIX (AP) - A majority of homeowners along a Phoenix street with a name that many people consider a derogatory term for Native American women are pushing back against Mayor Greg Stanton's plan to change the street name.

Sixteen of the 21 homeowners signed a petition that was presented to the City Council last month asking Stanton not to rename Squaw Peak Drive.

The street is at the base of a mountain that had its name changed from "Squaw Peak" to "Piestewa Peak" more than a decade ago in honor of fallen American Indian soldier Lori Piestewa. Some say the street should also be named in honor of Piestewa.

Stanton said in a Friday statement his staff is working to change the name in a way that's least inconvenient to nearby homeowners.

