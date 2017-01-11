WTSP
Close

Homicide investigation underway in Bradenton

10News Staff , WTSP 12:52 PM. EST January 11, 2017

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A man who was found unresponsive in the intersection of 58th Avenue East and 21st Street East in Bradenton was a victim of a homicide, Manatee County Sheriff Office reported Wednesday.

The body was found around 6:00 a.m. with apparent trauma to the body. Detectives have classified the incident as a homicide.

The victim has not been identified. Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories