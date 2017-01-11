Homicide investigation underway in Bradenton

police tape graphic

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A man who was found unresponsive in the intersection of 58th Avenue East and 21st Street East in Bradenton was a victim of a homicide, Manatee County Sheriff Office reported Wednesday.

The body was found around 6:00 a.m. with apparent trauma to the body. Detectives have classified the incident as a homicide.

The victim has not been identified. Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

