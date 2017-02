Smash, the Houston Mounted Patrol horse

Line dancing and horses – two things Texas is known for, but horses line dancing?

That’s what’s happening in a video spreading across Facebook right now. The Houston Police Department mounted patrol posted the video of the officers on horseback doing a line dance to the music of ZZ Top.

The mounted patrol is out in force in Houston, working security for the Super Bowl.

