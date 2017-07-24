WTSP
Hot truck victims would be alive 'if we had a wall,' Coulter says

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 7:34 PM. EDT July 24, 2017

 

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter turned to social media on Sunday to say that the victims of the smuggling truck tragedy would “still be alive if we had a wall.”

 

On Monday, Coulter retweeted a tweet about Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick blaming the deaths on sanctuary cities. In the tweet, she again mentioned the “fact we don’t have a border wall.”

Patrick posted on his Facebook page on Sunday saying “no one should have to die to come to America.” He mentioned securing the border and legal immigration reform so immigrants can come to America in dignity.

“No one should have to risk their life, or lose it, to get here and then live in the shadows,” he wrote.

Patrick mentioned in a second post that tragedies like the one Sunday are the reason why he made passing Senate Bill 4, known as the sanctuary cities law, a top priority.

“Sanctuary cities entice people to believe they can come to America and Texas and live outside the law,” Patrick wrote. “Sanctuary cities also enable human smugglers and cartels.”

'Horrific tragedy': What we know after 10 die from hot semi truck at S.A. Walmart

