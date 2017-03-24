House GOP pulls Obamacare repeal bill from vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., withdrew the legislation after Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote, according to Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong. Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.There were signs all day the bill was in trouble.

Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey, chairman of a major committee, Appropriations, announced his opposition, saying the bill would raise costs unacceptably on his constituents. So did Rep. Barbara Comstock of Virginia, a key moderate Republican, and GOP Rep. David Joyce of Ohio.

GOP Rep. Mark Amodei of Nevada said he was hearing from health professionals in his home state that the bill would not help his state. He planned to vote "no," and remarked that there were numerous rank-and-file lawmakers like him, who normally vote with leadership, whose positions were unknown.

"Depending on how they break, it's like this might not even be close," Amodei said. "I'm not predicting anything but that's how I'm looking at it," he said, brushing off the possibility that Trump, who won his district, might campaign against him or seek political retribution.

"I'm taking my refuge in the impacts on my district in Nevada," Amodei said.

The GOP bill would eliminate the Obama statute's unpopular fines on people who do not obtain coverage and would also remove the often-generous subsidies for those who purchase insurance.

Republican tax credits would be based on age, not income like Obama's, and the tax boosts Obama imposed on higher-earning people and health care companies would be repealed. The bill would end Obama's Medicaid expansion and trim future federal financing for the federal-state program, letting states impose work requirements on some of the 70 million beneficiaries.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the Republican bill would result in 24 million additional uninsured people in a decade and lead to higher out-of-pocket medical costs for many lower-income and people just shy of age 65 when they would become eligible for Medicare. The bill would block federal payments for a year to Planned Parenthood.

© 2017 Associated Press