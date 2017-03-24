House Intelligence Committee will hear from Paul Manafort

Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort appeared on CBS This Morning to respond to accusations that Melania Trump cribbed a portion of her speech from a Michelle Obama speech in 2008. (Photo: CBS News)

WASHINGTON – Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman who reportedly received millions from a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin a decade ago, has volunteered to speak with the House intelligence committee, its chairman said Friday.

Chairman Devin Nunes, a California Republican, told reporters the committee was contacted by Manafort’s lawyer with the offer Thursday.

“We thank Mr. Manafort for volunteering and encourage others with knowledge of these issues to voluntarily interview with the committee,” he said.

Nunes also announced that the committee has requested FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency director Admiral Michael S. Rogers, who testified in an open session Monday, to return to testify in a closed session.

“It’s necessary to get both of them down here before we can move on,” he said.

In testimony Monday, Comey revealed that the Trump campaign is the subject of an FBI investigation into whether it coordinated with Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign against Hillary Clinton.

The developments follow a week of dramatic events in which Nunes briefed Trump at the White House after seeing documents that he says identified U.S. citizens in the Trump transition being caught up in incidental surveillance of intelligence agency targets. On Friday, he made a point of noting that he had known of what is referred to as the “unmasking” of those people before he saw documents proving it. He said he doesn’t know who authorized the unmasking or whether there was a legitimate reason for it.

American citizens caught up incidentally when speaking with surveillance targets are not supposed to be identified except under a strict set of exceptions. Democrats say Nunes’ trip to the White House has compromised the investigations the intelligence committee and the FBI are conducting.

Nunes said Manafort can testify at a public hearing or in a closed setting and it was unclear when it might occur. Later Friday morning, the committee’s ranking Democrat, Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said he would prefer that the testimony be offered in open session.

“We want more people to come forward, and the good thing is that we have continued to have people come forward voluntarily to the committee,” he said, “and I will tell you that will not happen if we tell you who are sources are.” He vowed to “protect the identity of those people at all costs.”

