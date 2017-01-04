How a 2-year-old rescued his twin brother from fallen dresser

A Utah family’s video is going viral after security footage shows one of their 2-year-old twin boys pushing a fallen dresser off of his brother. (Photo: Custom)

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) – A video of a dresser falling on two-year-old twins who were climbing up its drawers has captured the attention of thousands of people on the internet. Its popularity has driven conversations about everything from parent shaming to child empathy.

“We’re biologically programmed to care about other people, even at that very young age,” said Wendy Rice, Psy.D., a licensed psychologist in Tampa who works with children and their families. “It’s hard to know exactly what he’s thinking about, what we do know is that very, very young children, infants will have a reaction to another child who’s upset, and that’s the beginning of empathy.”

It was not just the one brother’s cognitive ability to help his twin that gained so much attention, but the also the strength it took for the 2-year-old to move the dresser off his brother.

“Our bodies are programmed to be able to run really fast or fight really hard in order to survive,” said Dr. Rice. “We know that when you are very scared or very angry, but especially scared or there’s a big experience, you can go into a ‘fight or flight’ response and there’s a physiological change in your body where your pupils dilate, your digestive system shuts down, blood goes to the extremities.”

“It often happens that twins have a unique bond,” she added. “There are incidents where twins will have their own language that their parents can’t understand, that they will be able to sense what’s going on with the other twin even if they’re not together, so it’s just an incredibly unique bond.”

