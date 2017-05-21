How food affects your mood

Selection of good fat saurces (Photo: a_namenko)

MINNEAPOLIS - Have you walked away from a meal feeling especially happy? Do you have a go-to snack that brightens your day? It's not all in your head -- there's science behind that theory! What we eat can have a direct affect on how we feel.

Rasa Troup, licensed registered dietitian with the University of Minnesota Health, and former Olympian, has some suggestions of what should be on the menu if the goal is a happy disposition.

Food that reduces anxiety and stress: Yogurt, sauerkraut, kimchi, kombucha, fermented veggies and miso soup are all high in probiotics.

Food with anti-depressant properties: Salmon, anchovies, fresh tuna, flaxseeds, walnuts and canola oil.

Food that prevents irritability and tiredness: Peas, beans, pasta, whole grains, fruits and vegetables.

