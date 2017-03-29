Which Florida counties are healthiest?

Woman runs on a nature trail (Photo: lzf / Thinkstock)

Sarasota County residents are among the healthiest in Florida, according to a new report.

The report from the University of Wisconsin and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation ranks each county in the Sunshine State based on a variety of factors. Researchers compared lifespan, quality of life, risk factors such as smoking and obesity, availability of health providers, air pollution levels, drinking water quality, and social and economic factors. See the complete list of measures here.

Researchers broke the results down into multiple lists, including health outcomes and health factors. When it comes to health outcomes, Sarasota County ranked third, behind St. Johns and Collier counties. Manatee ranked 21st, while Pinellas and Hillsborough were 28th and 29th, respectively. Pasco came in at 35th, one spot ahead of Polk. Meanwhile, researchers placed Hernando at 40th and Highlands at 48th. Citrus is 52nd.

Sarasota is ranked even higher in regards to health factors. It’s listed 2nd in the report. Here’s how other local counties fared: Pinellas (19), Manatee (21), Hillsborough (25), Pasco (27), Hernando (29), Citrus (35), Polk (39) and Highlands (43).

There’s also a breakout that shows where Florida counties stack up when it comes to length of life. Sarasota dipped in this regard, ranking 14th. Here’s how other counties measured up: Hillsborough (21), Pinellas (29), Manatee (31), Polk (34), Pasco (39), Hernando (47), Highlands (50) and Citrus (60).

See the complete rankings in each category here.

© 2017 WTSP-TV