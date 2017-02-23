How many arrests were at your child's school? Check the list

Thinkstock

Do you know how many times police are showing up at your child's school?



According to statistics from the Department of Juvenile Justice, in the 2014-2015 school year, they showed up thousands of times at schools across the state.



Data shows that a middle school in Pinellas County had the second most arrests in the state that year.

Fitzgerald Middle School off of 118th Avenue had 47 arrest. 18 were felonies and 29 misdemeanors.

The school with the most arrests for that school year was Dale Cassens Educational Center in St. Lucie County. There were 48 arrests which included 11 felonies.



When it comes to the number arrests for the entire district that year:

Hillsborough- 828

Pinellas- 599

Polk- 685

Pasco- 267

Manatee- 285

Sarasota- 114

You can see the full report with detailed information about the districts here.

