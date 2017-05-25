How many screens do you have in your home?

Screens are everywhere you look, whether televisions, smart phone, tablet or whatever. They’re becoming more and more a part of our everyday lives.

A new report by ReportLinker suggests that the average household has 7.3 screens. It goes on to say that 93 percent of houses have a TV, but they also include several digital devices, such as smartphones (79%), laptops (78%) and tablets (68%).

Children spend a significant amount of time in front of screens. The study found that on average, 62 percent of children spend more than three hours using a smartphone and 57 percent spent three or more hours playing video games.

Three-fourths parents who responded say they’re positive towards their children’s relationships with technology. Just under half believe technology promotes school readiness and cognitive development.

More findings from the study

© 2017 WTSP-TV