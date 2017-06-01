How to file comments to FCC on ringless voicemail robocalls

Phone keypad with the focus on enabled mute button. (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

Companies can leave a robocall voicemail message without the phone even ringing. Now, the companies are petitioning the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to update regulations to allow those types of robocalls.

Friday is the last day for public comment on the FCC's open petition.

To file a complaint to the FCC, go to https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filings/express, enter 02-278 in the field for "Proceeding(s)" and type your comments at the bottom of the page. It's not necessary to mention "ringless voicemail," but it can't hurt.

