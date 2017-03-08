Human trafficking suspect arrested

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Giraffes At The NC Zoo
-
GIRAFFE WATCH: When will April give birth?
-
Scientologists buying land
-
Millions mesmerized by pregnant giraffe
-
Classic Corvette run over at Walmart
-
NC Teen Accused Of Killing Mother
-
Elderly woman punched in the face at Atlanta walmart
-
Gator spring break
-
Restaurant Red Alert: St. Pete Taco Bus closed
-
High caliber video over Clearwater
More Stories
-
Suspect sought in road rage fight over Trump stickerMar. 8, 2017, 3:36 p.m.
-
Celebrity cruise ship gets too close to houseMar. 8, 2017, 12:29 p.m.
-
Riverview teen recovering after being struck by…Mar. 7, 2017, 5:03 p.m.