Hyland baby teething tablets recalled nationwide

The FDA has recalled Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets and Nightime Teething Tablets after belladonna was found in the tablets. (Photo: FDA)

WASHINGTON (CBS) – A nationwide recall is underway for baby teething tablets that the FDA says are unsafe.

All Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets and Hyland’s Baby Nighttime Teething Tablets made by the Standard Homeopathic Company are being recalled.

The tablets used to relieve children of teething pain have been found to contain belladonna, which the FDA says represents a “serious health hazard to children.”

“There is no known safe dose or toxic dose of belladonna in children because of the many factors that affect it,” the FDA says.

Last fall, the FDA urged parents to stop using teething tablets. They have been linked to the deaths of at least 10 children.

Standard Homeopathic Company has stopped making the tablets.

Anyone who bought the recalled product should return it to stores, and contact their children’s doctor if health problems arise.

