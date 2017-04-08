WTSP
I-275 and Gandy Blvd. are open after brush fire

Aftermath of I-275 brush fire

10News Staff , WTSP 7:37 AM. EDT April 08, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Interstate 275 and Gandy Boulevard are open to traffic in all directions after Friday's brush fire caused a traffic nightmare.

St. Petersburg Police announced around 3:27 a.m. that the last road closures at Gandy Blvd. were opened. I-275 was opened around 10 p.m.

Firefighters from St. Pete Fire Rescue monitored hotspots throughout the night and have since turned the operation over to the Division of Forestry Saturday morning.

The brush fire initiated a voluntary evacuation of a nearby mobile home park and cut the power to thousands.

The Village Green Mobile Home Park was inundated with heavy smoke and flying embers. Police conducted a door-to-door search to alert residents of the senior community.

Dry conditions and winds contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, which was traced back to a commercial lawn mower, SPPD said.

31 police and firefighter units worked for hours to contain the fire. The Division of Forestry used a backburning strategy to mitigate the spread of the fire.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. There were no other reported injuries and no structures were affected by the fire.

 

