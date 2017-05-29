I.C.E. agents ate breakfast, then detained 3 restaurant workers

(Photo: CBS)

ANN ARBOR, MI - A busy morning at a popular Michigan restaurant turned into chaos as federal agents detained three of its workers.

I.C.E. agents detained the workers Wednesday at Sava’s Restaurant in Ann Arbor, but not before getting breakfast.

The agents ordered their waffles with a clear view of the kitchen. After eating, they swiftly moved to the kitchen to detain one of the workers. The employee showed proper identification and was quickly released.

The restaurant’s owner, Sava Lelcaj, said that wasn’t the case for three others on her staff.

“Three members of the team sort of went for the front door and just wanted out of the building,” Lelcaj said.

The Ann Arbor News and WJBK-TV report the men arrested remain in custody. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said agents were doing "a targeted enforcement action" at the restaurant.

Lelcaj said she did not know the three employees were in the country illegally, and that a third-party company does background checks on all her employees.

ICE officials said two of the men entered the country illegally and another overstayed his via.

This event has led to questions about how ICE agents operate and what exactly they are they allowed to do to detain someone.

"I mean, I don't have a problem with them staying here as long as they don't do nothing to me or hurt or bother my people," said Lavell Simylton, Saginaw resident.

Hazel Mylam, Saginaw resident, said deportation should happen on a case by case basis.

"They are a benefit to the community if they're stable, if they don't have any issues with the legal system, if they have family here and they've been here for many years. Things like that and many more," Mylam said.

Michael Wooley, partner with Warner Norcross and Judd, offered some advice if you find yourself in that situation.

"You have the right to remain silent so you do not have to speak to agents. They have the right to ID you to the best they can if they have reason to believe that you are not lawfully within the U.S.," Wooley said.

He said there are some things an ICE agent can do and there are some things they cannot do. He said if an ICE agent shows up at your door you should ask to see a warrant.

"You can say please slip it under the door and it must have your name and address and it, but also must be signed by a judge. And if it's not signed by a judge or it doesn't give the authority to the officer to search, you do not have to let them in," Wooley said.

He also said to be careful what you put your signature on.

"A person should never sign any piece of paper presented to them by law enforcement until they have a lawyer review it," Wooley said.

