Iconic lions vandalized in St. Augustine

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Unsolved: New suspect in cold case murder
-
Lawsuit filed against 'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines
-
Stealthing epidemic
-
Homeowner's neighbor keeps calling 911
-
Marion County Police Chase
-
Husband kills baby, himself on Facebook Live
-
Students attack adults at school
-
Atheists keep non-belief hidden
-
Fireball seen near Miami
-
Teens accused of assaulting school employees
More Stories
-
Arkansas executes 4th inmate in 8 daysApr 28, 2017, 3:11 a.m.
-
Here comes the heat againJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.
-
10News School of the Week is Braden River HighApr 28, 2017, 4:02 a.m.