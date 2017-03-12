ICU patient commits suicide inside Melbourne hospital

A patient in Viera Hospital ICU and and killed himself Sunday morning.

A patient died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after sneaking a firearm into Viera Hospital Sunday morning.

Health First, which owns Viera Hospital, issued the following statement late Sunday morning.

"On Saturday, March 11, a patient was brought by ambulance to Viera Hospital and admitted to the ICU, bypassing our security screening processes," said Matthew Gerrell, vice president of marketing and communications. "Early this morning, March 12, the patient suffered a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound with a weapon that was hidden in the patient's belongings.

No associates, patients or visitors were injured or endangered during the incident. We are immediately implementing additional security screening procedures for patients who are admitted to our hospitals via ambulance. Our hearts and prayers go out to the patient’s family during this tragic time.”

The patient's name and age wasn't immediately available. Also unknown is why the patient was brought to Viera Hospital on Saturday.

The shooting at Viera Hospital comes less than a year after Brevard County hospitals adopted stricter security measures following the shooting death of two people at Parrish Medical Center in Titusville last July.

