Identity of Brandon infant drowning victim released

BRANDON, Fla. - The name of the infant who drowned at an apartment complex on Monday has been released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deleah Morgan, who was 11-months-old, drowned at the Luceren Apartments on Lake Luceren Way.

Deleah was transported to Brandon Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

