IDs released following yesterday's fatal TECO plant accident

TECO officials spoke today about yesterday’s deadly accident at their Big Bend Power Plant.

The accident killed two people and sent four people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The call came in at around 4:20pm during what was described as routine maintenance on a slag tank.

According to Tampa Electric president Gordon Gillette, the accident happened when one employee and five contractors were working to remove a blockage. Somehow, hot molten slag came out of the tank, which caused the two deaths and four injuries.

“Every TECO member if feeling a loss today, especially the team members at the Big Bend power station,” said Gillette.

Gilette said the employee who was killed had been with the company for decades. He was a senior plant operator who was going to be celebrating his 35th anniversary with TECO.

OSHA is on-site investigating.

Forty-year-old- Christopher Irvin of Tampa was killed in the accident. Injured were 32-year-old Gary Marine, 21-year-old Antonio Navarrete, 55-year-old Frank Lee Jones and 56-year-old Armando J. Perez.

There was another fatality in the accident, but the wife of one of the victims asked that her husband’s identity not be released.

We're following this breaking story and will post any new information as we get it.





