If you hear or see military operations around Tampa, don't be alarmed!

TAMPA, Fla. -- If you see or hear military operations happening around Tampa Bay, don’t be alarmed. It’s only a drill!

According to MacDill Air Force Base, the Indiana Air National Guard will be doing a deployment exercise from Friday through February 2.

You can expect increased noise in the area around MacDill. Several A10-C Warthogs and support aircrafts are all participating.

Make sure to let your friends know, too!

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

© 2018 WTSP-TV