If you hear or see military operations around Tampa, don't be alarmed!

TAMPA, Fla. -- If you see or hear military operations happening around Tampa Bay, don’t be alarmed. It’s only a drill!
According to MacDill Air Force Base, the Indiana Air National Guard will be doing a deployment exercise from Friday through February 2.
You can expect increased noise in the area around MacDill. Several A10-C Warthogs and support aircrafts are all participating.
Make sure to let your friends know, too!
