If you hear or see military operations around Tampa, don't be alarmed!

This video is from the 122nd Fighter Wing

10News Staff , WTSP 8:06 PM. EST January 19, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. -- If you see or hear military operations happening around Tampa Bay, don’t be alarmed.  It’s only a drill!

According to MacDill Air Force Base, the Indiana Air National Guard will be doing a deployment exercise from Friday through February 2.

You can expect increased noise in the area around MacDill.  Several A10-C Warthogs and support aircrafts are all participating.

Make sure to let your friends know, too!

